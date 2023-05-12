John Mack Foundation donates AEDs to several local organizations

UNION (WBNG) -- The John Mack Foundation donated AEDs to nine local nonprofit organizations Thursday.

The John Mack Foundation is named in honor of John Mack, who passed away after receiving a check to the chest and collapsing to the ground during a lacrosse game. It took 19 minutes for an AED to arrive, which at that point was too late to save him.

The foundation aims to raise awareness of the importance of having an AED nearby during sports, or other areas where cardiac arrest can occur.

Town of Union Supervisor Robert Mack was John’s uncle and serves as President of the Foundation. Since the foundation began, Mack said that they have donated more than 200 AEDs into the community.

Originally, they held a lacrosse tournament every year which was their main source of fundraising. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have switched gears to donations.

Mack said that the foundation only gives out AEDs to nonprofits organization like churches and the American Legion, and sports programs across the area, as sudden cardiac arrest can occur in almost every sport.

Mack said that after the injury to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, the foundation received a lot of donations, as well as inquiries as to how organizations could get an AED.

The AEDs that the foundation donates are refurbished, but due to the COVID pandemic and supply-chain issues, Mack had to wait to give the AEDs away.

The organizations that received an AED were: American Legion Post 1700, Bulldogs Sports Complex, Chenango Valley Youth Lacrosse, GiGi’s Playhouse-Southern Tier, Johnson City Youth Football, Maine Endwell Little League, Northern Tioga Youth League, Sacred Heart Church, and Union Endicott Little League.

Mack said that they have a vetting process for nonprofits that apply to get one of the AEDs. He said that you can apply on the foundation’s website. Mack also added that you can donate there as well.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.