July Fest to return to Binghamton after 3-year absence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the Downtown Binghamton Bussiness Association announced July Fest will be returning the weekend of July 7 to 9.

The 59-year tradition attracts people from all over the region to enjoy crafts, food, music and local businesses. The festival will primarily feature jazz music, but will also include other genres like country, rock and latin.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said he is excited to welcome a large number of people to the city this summer.

“We are back and excited about the music that is coming to downtown Binghamton,” said Kraham. “Not many communities have this level and quality of music acts that come in, but we are bringing thousands of people to the heart of downtown Binghamton.”

Kraham said events like this create a vibrant atmosphere in the city, solidifying it as the cultural and entertainment center of the Southern Tier.

The festival will also feature over 30 craft vendors and 30 artists in action.

For more information visit the event’s website.

