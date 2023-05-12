Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of May 15. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works:

  • Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Tunnel and Dunham Hill roads
  • Culvert replacement on Stratmill, Powers, Crocker Hill, North Samford and Pagebrook Road
  • Road work on Kattleville Road in the curbing areas
  • Paving on Upper Stella Ireland Road (Delays are expected)
  • Milling on West Chenango Road (Begins May 18, delays are expected)
  • Sweeping on various county roads and bridges

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

