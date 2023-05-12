Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of May 15. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works:

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Tunnel and Dunham Hill roads

Culvert replacement on Stratmill, Powers, Crocker Hill, North Samford and Pagebrook Road

Road work on Kattleville Road in the curbing areas

Paving on Upper Stella Ireland Road (Delays are expected)

Milling on West Chenango Road (Begins May 18, delays are expected)

Sweeping on various county roads and bridges

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.