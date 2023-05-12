Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’

(WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) has addressed the potential for migrants to be moved from New York City to counties in Upstate New York in a news conference Friday morning.

Molinaro’s comments come as Title 41, a measure that allowed law enforcement to send those seeking asylum in the United States back over the southern border due to COVID-19 concerns, ends.

The Republicans said the moving of migrants without notice, resources or approval is inhumane. He said it’s illegal because there must be licensing and permitting by county and state authorities for hotels to become shelters.

On Thursday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, a Democrat, declared a State of Emergency over the potential for New York City to ship migrants to upstate. Garnar said Broome County does not have the resources to sustain any number of migrants and barred dwellings from contracting municipalities, and vice versa, outside of Broome County for the purpose of providing housing to the migrants.

Molinaro supported Garnar’s declaration. He said the county executive was right to take action on the issue.

“We need state, federal and city leadership to understand that we need coordination,” Molinaro said Friday. “There needs to be resources deployed so that we can confront the challenge within the city and that there cannot be a shift in that to counties and communities upstate.”

Molinaro voted in favor of the Secure the Border Act of 2023, which passed 219 to 211, with three representatives abstaining from voting. Molinaro tweeted that one of the reasons he voted to pass the bill was to stop the flow of drugs coming in from the southern border to Upstate New York.

Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Saurerbrey also declared a State of Emergency Thursday, citing similar issues.

