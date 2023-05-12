More dry weather this weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 48-58

Saturday: Partly cloudy and still mild. High: 68-73

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 39-46

Forecast Discussion:

Our run of dry weather continues. After last week’s heavy rain to start then showery periods through the week, this week couldn’t have been any more different!

Mother’s Day weekend will be dry, which is of course, great news! Saturday highs will be in the low 70s and by Sunday we may drop back into the low 60s.

The next chance of showers looks to come late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, but the percentage chance is quite low. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain seasonable with highs in the 60s.

Thursday and next Friday look to, you guessed it, remain dry with highs in the 60s.

