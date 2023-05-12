Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Victim suffers head injuries in Binghamton robbery
Tompkins Co. Sheriff asks public to call 911 if they see ‘person of interest’ in homicide case
The virus that causes COVID-19 is shown in this illustration from the Centers for Disease...
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends tomorrow, here’s what you need to know
Man previously charged with attempted murder arrested again for assault on corrections officers

Latest News

A past student submission features a photo of Kenzee.
Cans, bottles needed for ‘Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Fund’
Garnar declares State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation from New York City
Garnar declares State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation from New York City
Rory Callahan - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Seton Catholic attacker Rory Callahan.
Rory Callahan - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week