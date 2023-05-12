Newark Valley twins named High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- Sisters Karli and Katie Berghorn are the class of 2023′s top two academic achievers earning the title of valedictorian and salutatorian.

The sisters said receiving this title is one of the best feelings in the world. Karli who is valedictorian, said her goal in school was to always get good grades so she can get into the school of her dreams. Katie, who is the salutatorian said receiving one of the titles is something she has always strived for.

The sisters said maintaining their good grades was not always easy, especially during COVID-19.

“It was hard to stay motivated while you were in bed doing all your classes, but I think it means more than it would like on a normal year normal high school career,” said Karli.

“Yeah, and you had to sort of teach yourself a little bit because you couldn’t just walk into your teacher’s classroom and ask for help, you had to figure it out on your own. It’s just awesome that we’re here, and we made it this far because we had to overcome so much,” said Katie.

They said they are thankful for everyone who helped them get this far and can’t wait to start their new journey after high school.

