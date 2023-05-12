Murder suspect taken into custody by Tioga County deputies

(Al Johnson)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDOR, NY (WBNG) -- Deputies with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office took a murder suspect in a Tompkins County homicide investigation into custody Friday afternoon.

Captain Shawn Nalepa told 12 News Larry R. Walrad Jr., 52, of Lansing, NY, was taken in without incident by two deputies in Candor. He noted that Walrad Jr. was wanted on a warrant for murder in the second degree from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Nalepa said the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office acted on a tip from a Candor resident. He was given to the custody of New York State Police to turn him of to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement asked people to call 911 if they saw Larry R. Walrad, 52, of Lansing in...
Law enforcement asked people to call 911 if they saw Larry R. Walrad, 52, of Lansing in connection to a homicide investigation.(WBNG)

Walrad Jr. became a person of interest in an investigation into the death of Joseph F. West Jr., of Ithaca, NY. Law enforcement responded to a report of an unattended death in Lansing in March but later concluded that West’s death was suspicious.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert on May 10, asking people to call 911 if they see Walrad Jr.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Garnar declares State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation from New York City
Man admits to punching Binghamton Police Officer during questioning
Happy birthday! Broome County woman turns 105-years-old
The virus that causes COVID-19 is shown in this illustration from the Centers for Disease...
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends tomorrow, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Jason D. Johnson in an orange Broome County Jail jumpsuit in court.
Shooter gets 60 years to life in prison for attempted murder of New York State Trooper
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
Flash Back Fridays: The Danielle House
Flash Back Fridays: The Danielle House
South Otselic 14th Annual Fishing & Heritage Day
South Otselic 14th Annual Fishing & Heritage Day