Murder suspect taken into custody by Tioga County deputies

CANDOR, NY (WBNG) -- Deputies with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office took a murder suspect in a Tompkins County homicide investigation into custody Friday afternoon.

Captain Shawn Nalepa told 12 News Larry R. Walrad Jr., 52, of Lansing, NY, was taken in without incident by two deputies in Candor. He noted that Walrad Jr. was wanted on a warrant for murder in the second degree from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Nalepa said the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office acted on a tip from a Candor resident. He was given to the custody of New York State Police to turn him of to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement asked people to call 911 if they saw Larry R. Walrad, 52, of Lansing in connection to a homicide investigation. (WBNG)

Walrad Jr. became a person of interest in an investigation into the death of Joseph F. West Jr., of Ithaca, NY. Law enforcement responded to a report of an unattended death in Lansing in March but later concluded that West’s death was suspicious.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert on May 10, asking people to call 911 if they see Walrad Jr.

