Rory Callahan - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - “We bring the intensity from the home to the field.”

Seton Catholic sophomore attackman Rory Callahan refers to his team as family, and it isn’t an exaggeration.

The Saints feature three different Callahans. The dad Brian as the acting head coach, older son Riley as a captain on defense, and Rory as the main playmaker on offense.

“He’s just a great role model and I look up to him a lot. So it’s great to have him on the team teaching me and my teammates and my brother,” said Rory.

“I’ve been coaching Rory since K2, so it’s been fun because my oldest son also plays on this team and he’s the captain so seeing them together on the field, getting a front row seat to that, has been pretty special,” added Brian.

The family connection is working so far this season. Rory is one of the leaders in Section 4 with over 60 goals in just his second year on varsity.

“He’s playing to his full potential and I think it’s really proving, you know, he’s getting this attention that he deserves,” said Riley.

Riley has made sure to keep his brother in check even with that added recognition.

“I got to make him tough because everyone knows that he’s our number one guy so they’re going to go extra hard at him and I got to play just as good as them. I got to get him prepared,” explained Riley.

That brotherly competition, has made Rory a better player.

“He’s taught me how defenders are going to work. Where they want me to go and what they don’t see. So he’s definitely gotten me way better as a player,” said Rory.

Seton Catholic is currently 10-4 on the season, and have just two more games before playoffs get started.

In a competitive Class D, Rory and the Saints have one goal, win a Section 4 championship.

“It’d be something special because Seton has won a sectional championship in awhile and to win that with my sibling and my dad and all my friends at my side, it’d be pretty amazing,” said Rory.

Section 4 playoffs start next week, and the Saints have a family looking to bring that title back home.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.