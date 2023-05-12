Search warrant leads to police seizing methamphetamine

May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
Binghamton (WBNG) - According to Sergeant John Zikuski with the City of Binghamton Police Department, on May 11, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton.

Through the search warrant, investigators found about 6.7 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 17.04 grams of fentanyl, 40 Oxycodone pills, $19,342.00 in suspected drug proceeds, and items used for weighing and packaging narcotics.

Caroline L. Dickson was arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed. Her charges include Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree (1 count), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (4 counts), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (1 counts), and Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (2 counts).

