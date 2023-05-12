Shooter gets 60 years to life in prison for attempted murder of New York State Trooper

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Jason D. Johnson will serve 60 years to life in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder against a New York State Trooper in the Town of Colesville.

Johnson was charged in connection to the Summer 2021 shooting of Trooper Becky Seager. She was shot in the hip by Johnson after responding to a welfare check in the Town of Colesville.

Lawyers for Johnson pushed for him to be sentenced to just 20 years with the hope that he could one day see life outside of a jail cell. Johnson made the claim that he was innocent, saying that he only shot police vehicles. He alleged that Trooper Seager was struck by friendly fire.

Despite this, Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak pushed for the maximum sentence for the shooter. He said justice, in this case, has been a long time coming.

“When I spoke with Trooper Seager in the hospital right after this incident occurred, I promised her that I try to always keep my promises that we would do justice for her,” Korchak said.

Trooper Seager detailed the pain she experiences daily almost two years later after being shot in a victim impact statement. She said will be physically and mentally unable to ever return to her career as a New York State Trooper.

Judge Joseph F. Cawley said during the trial, Johnson claimed he fired two shots and after heard a faint scream, which he said is evidence of Johnson being the one responsible for the shooting.

“That’s from your shot,” Judge Cawley said looking at Johnson. “Not from another trooper. It’s not from another police. It’s from your rifle.”

Several New York State Troopers were in attendance at the sentencing in a show of solidarity. Korchak and Cawley said they are thankful no one died as a result of Johnson.

A 20-hour search for the would-be convict followed the shooting. Johnson was eventually found by the Susquehanna Rover in Colesville. Jurors determined he was guilty in August 2022.

