South Otselic 14th Annual Fishing & Heritage Day

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In partnership with South Otselic Fish Culture Station and Gladding Braided Products, the Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association is set to host its 14th Annual South Otselic & Heritage Day on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mike Foor-Pessin and Calvin Hite of the 14th Annual South Otselic Fishing & Heritage Day joined Around the Tiers Friday to discuss the special event.

The day will be free to attend and will include a $5 duck race, special fish exhibits, rock paintings, portrait painting, a cornhole tournament and more! For more information, follow this link.

