Union-Endicott students participate in ‘Civic Action Project’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Freshmen at Union-Endicott High School participate in a Civic Action Project on May 12 on the grounds of the George F. Johnson Library. The theme was “Impact of Environment.”

A part of this project was to study and research a certain area and how it has changed over the years. Students then went out and measured trees, marked their location to see what has changed.

Global Studies teacher Elizabeth Scalicone said that this type of project allows the students to see what has changed, while also validating their research.

“These students are here live, they’re doing it,” Scalicone. “They’re making history and that so important to them feel that history is very important.”

Another aspect of this project is working towards a grant, which will allow for more trees across Endicott. By students collecting data, Scalicone said that it is civic action.

Andre Williams was one of the students taking part. He said that it feels good to help the community.

“It feels good to help Endicott and my community and help get it better than it used to be.” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.