Union-Endicott students participate in ‘Civic Action Project’

By Connor Thompson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Freshmen at Union-Endicott High School participate in a Civic Action Project on May 12 on the grounds of the George F. Johnson Library. The theme was “Impact of Environment.”

A part of this project was to study and research a certain area and how it has changed over the years. Students then went out and measured trees, marked their location to see what has changed.

Global Studies teacher Elizabeth Scalicone said that this type of project allows the students to see what has changed, while also validating their research.

“These students are here live, they’re doing it,” Scalicone. “They’re making history and that so important to them feel that history is very important.”

Another aspect of this project is working towards a grant, which will allow for more trees across Endicott. By students collecting data, Scalicone said that it is civic action.

Andre Williams was one of the students taking part. He said that it feels good to help the community.

“It feels good to help Endicott and my community and help get it better than it used to be.” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Garnar declares State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation from New York City
Man admits to punching Binghamton Police Officer during questioning
Happy birthday! Broome County woman turns 105-years-old
Tompkins Co. Sheriff asks public to call 911 if they see ‘person of interest’ in homicide case

Latest News

July Fest to return to Binghamton after 3-year absence
July Fest to return to Binghamton after 3-year absence
Broome County 5K series returning this summer
July Fest
July Fest to return to Binghamton after 3-year absence
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is...
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’