Unusually warm
No rain in sight
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High 80 (76-82) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 mph
High pressure gives us some sunshine and quiet weather again today. We’ll be sandwiched
between fronts, but these will only give us some clouds. Partly cloudy and mild
with lows in the 50s.
Partly cloudy for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but we will be dry. A cold front moving
in from the west will give us some showers Tuesday.
Cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures rebound
Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.