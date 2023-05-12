Unusually warm

No rain in sight
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High 80 (76-82) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 mph

High pressure gives us some sunshine and quiet weather again today. We’ll be sandwiched

between fronts, but these will only give us some clouds. Partly cloudy and mild

with lows in the 50s.

Partly cloudy for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but we will be dry. A cold front moving

in from the west will give us some showers Tuesday.

Cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures rebound

Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

