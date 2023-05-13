A beautiful evening

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 44 (40-46) Wind N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, seasonable. High 62 (60-66) Wind N 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

After some clouds earlier today, we’ll have mostly clear skies tonight.

Partly cloudy Sunday, Mother’s Day with a breezy north wind. Temperatures will be running a few

degrees below the average high of 66. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night. High pressure

gives us sunshine and seasonable temperatures Monday.

A cold front moving in from the north will give us clouds and some evening showers Tuesday.

This will be followed by cooler weather Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There could be some patchy frost Wednesday night with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A little warmer

Saturday, but with a cold front/low coming through, we’ll have clouds and showers.

