Chenango Valley soccer player Nadia Wojcik signs official letter of intent to Fairleigh Dicksinson University

By Jacob Russo
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Chenango Valley striker Nadia Wojcik made it official on Friday afternoon, signing her National Letter of Intent to play women’s soccer for Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Wojcik was a force for the Warriors for her entire career, scoring 57 goals and 52 assists, as well as leading her team to back-to-back Section 4 championships.

“It feels great. I’m just happy that I’ve had everyone around me supporting me, getting me through it. It’s just been great to have a good support system through it,” said Wojcik when asked about her commitment process. “I just knew that I got [to FDU] and everyone, the atmosphere, the environment, I just knew I wanted to be there when I stepped on campus.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Garnar declares State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation from New York City
Man admits to punching Binghamton Police Officer during questioning
Murder suspect taken into custody by Tioga County deputies, is idicted
Happy birthday! Broome County woman turns 105-years-old

Latest News

Seton Catholic attacker Rory Callahan.
Rory Callahan - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
-
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Windsor (baseball)
-
Highlights: Whitney Point vs. Union-Endicott (girls’ lacrosse)
-
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Owego (flag football)