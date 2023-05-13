Chenango Valley soccer player Nadia Wojcik signs official letter of intent to Fairleigh Dicksinson University

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Chenango Valley striker Nadia Wojcik made it official on Friday afternoon, signing her National Letter of Intent to play women’s soccer for Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Wojcik was a force for the Warriors for her entire career, scoring 57 goals and 52 assists, as well as leading her team to back-to-back Section 4 championships.

“It feels great. I’m just happy that I’ve had everyone around me supporting me, getting me through it. It’s just been great to have a good support system through it,” said Wojcik when asked about her commitment process. “I just knew that I got [to FDU] and everyone, the atmosphere, the environment, I just knew I wanted to be there when I stepped on campus.”

