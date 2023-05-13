Fire on Badger Avenue in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Fire crews were called around 9:30 to 305 Badger Ave. in Endicott for a fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation. Village of Endicott Fire Chief Joe Griswald said the fire started in the 2nd story bedroom.

When 12 News arrived, many fire trucks were there including Vestal and Union Center Fire and Rescue. Police were also at the scene.

