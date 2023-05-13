Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp

A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say an angler set a new state record by catching a massive bighead carp.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, angler Bryan Baker recently caught a 118-pound bighead carp in Grand Lake.

Wildlife officials said they have asked anglers to help capture invasive bighead carp from the lake.

The fish consume large quantities of zooplankton and are a direct competitor with native species like paddlefish and bigmouth buffalo, according to officials.

The department urged anyone who catches a bighead carp to not return it to the water but to contact them at 918-683-1031.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect taken into custody by Tioga County deputies, is idicted
May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
Search warrant leads to police seizing methamphetamine
Newark Valley twins named High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian
Garnar declares State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation from New York City
Jason D. Johnson in an orange Broome County Jail jumpsuit in court.
Shooter gets 60 years to life in prison for attempted murder of New York State Trooper

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts graduates with master’s degree from Oklahoma
People salvage items from a home after a tornado hit Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, K-9 injured in east Tennessee
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine’s peace plan