Lone Maple Farm celebrates Mother’s Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of Mother’s Day, Lone Maple Farm was giving back to mothers in our community. All mothers who stopped by the farm today were treated to a free strawberry vanilla cookie and a wine sample.

Co-owner of Lone Maple Farm Mike Harris said this was the farm’s way of showing gratitude to all mothers.

“It’s just our way of giving thanks and recognizing moms for all the hard work that they do,” said Harris.

The farm was also busy selling gifts perfect for the holiday including flower displays like hanging baskets, and sweet treats like homemade fudge.

Harris said as holidays like Mother’s Day roll around it is important to think about buying your flowers locally, as opposed to from big stores.

“There are flowers just about on every corner,” said Harris. “If someone buys locally from our farm or from other farms those dollars definitely stay within the community.”

As the weather gets warmer Lone Maple Farm will be offering a selection of plants for transplanting as well as seedlings as people at home look to start their gardens.

The farm is celebrating 50 years in business this year with a different item on sale for 50 cents each week. They are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

