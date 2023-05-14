Peaceful rally held in honor of Aliza Spencer as community awaits justice

Kevin Quinn
May. 13, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Community members gathered outside of Calvin Coolidge Elementary School this evening for a peaceful rally in honor of Aliza Spencer.

Over a year since the 12-year-old was shot near her home on Chamberlain Street, the gathering was a reminder that the community is still seeking justice.

During the rally, participants walked from the elementary school to the Aliza Spencer Little Library, then to the Aliza Spencer Blessing Box before saying a prayer at the Aliza Spencer Memorial at the corner of Chamberlain and Bigelow Street.

As they walked people involved in the rally shared a message.

“These are our children. These are our streets. We want justice. We want peace. Justice for Aliza. If you know something, say something. What’s done in the darkness will come to the light. It’s time to speak up and do what is right. Justice for Aliza,” they chanted.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is $32,000. To contact the Binghamton Police with information relevant to the case you can call 607-772-7080.

