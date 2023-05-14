Rumble Ponies win second rehab start from Carlos Carrasco 9-2 over Hartford

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies closed out their series against the Hartford Yard Goats with a 9-2 win on Mother’s Day.

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco made his second rehab start this week with Binghamton and allowed only two hits over four scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

“It feels great man. It feels really good. I found what I’m looking for. Just to get into my spot and my delivery. So pretty much everything feels great. I used to do that a lot,” said Carrasco. “Now it’s more ground ball but it is good to have it back, just strikeout, strikeout. Whatever it takes to give the team an opportunity to win the game that’s what I’m looking to do.”

The Rumble Ponies got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI double from Matt O’Neill and then a two-run homer from Rowdey Jordan.

Binghamton extended their lead with another two-run shot, this one from Dariel Gomez in the third.

In the fifth, the Rumble Ponies added four more runs as Wyatt Young, Matt Rudick, and Jose Peroza hit three consecutive RBI singles.

Next up for Binghamton, they’ll be on the road to take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35p.m.

