Several chances of frost this week

Tonight: FROST ADVISORY 1AM-8AM. Clear and cold. Frost possible. An isolated freeze? Low: 28-36

Monday: Cold start, otherwise sunny and mild. High: 66-71

Monday Night: Chilly. Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 36-42

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers late and overnight. High: 71, Low: 39

Forecast Discussion:

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for all counties from 1am through 8am Monday morning. Lows will be in the 30s. There is a small chance of an outlying upper 20s with a risk of a freeze. Protect any temperature sensitive vegetation if possible.

Sun is on the way for Monday and parts of Tuesday. Clouds increase later Tuesday with a slight chance of a few late showers. Showers are possible overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Highs Monday reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs Tuesday bump into the low 70s.

High pressure settles in from Canada on Wednesday bringing more sunshine. The only downfall of this? Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning has a high chance of frost and potentially a freeze in some areas. Highs will be near 60 with lows in the 30s into Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday remain dry and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s. The next chance of rain, after late Tuesday night, comes next Saturday with the passage of a cold front. The chance of showers is around 60%. By Sunday we’re back into some sun with highs in the mid 60s.

