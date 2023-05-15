Binghamton announces $85,000 for senior home repair, safety projects

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- First Ward Action Council Executive Director Jerry Willard and Binghamton Jared Kraham announced $85,000 has been made available for seniors to complete home repairs.

The money is for all homes in Binghamton. It will go to support the First Ward Action Council’s Senior Home Repair Program, which pays for technicians and repairmen to make repairs and complete work for people who 55-years-old or older. They will also need to be income-eligible.

The city said the program will focus on improving safety and accessibility in seniors’ homes. This includes rebuilding stairs, installing railings and replacing or adding door locks. Sometimes, seniors will have their plumbing or electrical systems repaired.

“We value our continued partnership with the city and our shared commitment to strengthening Binghamton’s neighborhoods,” said First Ward Action Council Executive Director Willard.

The funding will pay for the projects totally. Seniors having work done to their homes will not have to pay for any part of the work. The allocation comes from Binghamton’s City Community Development Block Grant funding.

