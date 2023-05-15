Changes coming to United Methodist Homes facilities

(WBNG) -- United Methodist Homes announced it is undergoing a transformation and realignment of services last week.

UMH currently operates two senior living campuses in the Binghamton area, including the Hilltop campus and the Elizabeth Church Manor campus. As part of the project, the group will be moving its healthcare services at the Hilltop campus to a one-facility location.

The brand new healthcare offerings will be centered in the building that is currently housing the James G. Johnston Nursing Home.

Chief Operating Officer of United Methodist Homes Ron Patti said the facilities started to evaluate what would be the best moves for the company to make during the pandemic. Patti said the company believed it would be best to create private rooms for all of its skilled nurses at the Hilltop campus while new amenities will be created at the assisted living center.

The company said the new adjustments to the two campuses will allow residents in the homes to not have to travel back and forth for certain assistance and they’ll be able to stay in one sport and receive the attention needed.

“When a person moves in, they can age through the community in place and not have to worry about leaving the campus for any types of services,” Patti said.

United Methodist Homes said it anticipates construction activites to begin on campus in Summer 2023 and continue phases through 2024 and 2025.

