Changes coming to United Methodist Homes facilities

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- United Methodist Homes announced it is undergoing a transformation and realignment of services last week.

UMH currently operates two senior living campuses in the Binghamton area, including the Hilltop campus and the Elizabeth Church Manor campus. As part of the project, the group will be moving its healthcare services at the Hilltop campus to a one-facility location.

The brand new healthcare offerings will be centered in the building that is currently housing the James G. Johnston Nursing Home.

Chief Operating Officer of United Methodist Homes Ron Patti said the facilities started to evaluate what would be the best moves for the company to make during the pandemic. Patti said the company believed it would be best to create private rooms for all of its skilled nurses at the Hilltop campus while new amenities will be created at the assisted living center.

The company said the new adjustments to the two campuses will allow residents in the homes to not have to travel back and forth for certain assistance and they’ll be able to stay in one sport and receive the attention needed.

“When a person moves in, they can age through the community in place and not have to worry about leaving the campus for any types of services,” Patti said.

United Methodist Homes said it anticipates construction activites to begin on campus in Summer 2023 and continue phases through 2024 and 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
Search warrant leads to police seizing methamphetamine
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’
Newark Valley twins named High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

Lone Maple Farm celebrates Mother’s Day
Lone Maple Farm celebrates Mother’s Day
Lone Maple Farm celebrates Mother’s Day
Peaceful rally held in honor of Aliza Spencer as community awaits justice
Waverly wins large school IAC Baseball Championship with 11-5 win over Trumansburg