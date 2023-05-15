Cocaine found in stolen vehicle

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A stolen vehicle traffic stop in the Town of Kirkwood lead to the arrest on multiple charges, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

A patrolling deputy on May 7 observed a vehicle near Loves Travel Stop at 2 Industrial Park Dr. as reported stolen by the Binghamton Police Department. After stopping the vehicle and confirming its status, the deputy saw multiple plastic bags containing a white substance and a digital scale near the console.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle claimed that the cocaine was for personal use.

Eventually, four plastic bags containing a total of 11.3 grams of white powder testing positive for cocaine, a digital scale and $1400 in cash were recovered.

Jorge M. Cortina Jr., 38, of Binghamton, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the first degree. All of these charges are felonies.

Cortina was processed and issued an appearance ticket to answer for his charges on June 7, 2023 in the Town of Kirkwood Court.

