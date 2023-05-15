High pressure for midweek with a frost, or freeze, coming again

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low: 36-46

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of a few sprinkles or showers in the late evening. Many don’t see any rain at all. High: 70-75

Tuesday Night: Slight chance of an early sprinkle or shower. Low: 36-41

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Frost or freeze possible overnight. High: 54, Low: 31

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night is on the way with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Clouds increase later in the day Tuesday with a slight chance of a few late showers as a cold front slides through. A few showers or sprinkles are possible early overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Highs Tuesday bump into the low and mid 70s.

High pressure settles in from Canada on Wednesday bringing more sunshine. The only downfall of this? Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning has a high chance of frost and potentially a freeze in some areas. Highs will be near 55 with lows in the 30s into Thursday morning. Some 20s are also likely.

Thursday and Friday remain dry and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s. The next chance of rain, after late Tuesday night, comes next Saturday with the passage of a cold front. The chance of showers is around 60%. By Sunday we’re hanging onto a small chance of a few showers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.