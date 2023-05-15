Hochul signs Lupardo’s Clinical Nursing Simulation Bill into law

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) announced Monday that her bill allowing nursing programs to expand their clinical simulation programs to up to one-third of total clinical training has been signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul.

She said this also modernizes nursing education programs.

“I take great comfort in knowing that nurses of the future will be trained in this way,” Assemblywoman Lupardo said. “These simulation experiences are being successfully used in other professions as was noted, like nursing. At Binghamton University’s Decker College of Nursing, I have been impressed by the realistic nature of these state-of-the-art simulations.”

Governor Hochul said New York’s nursing shortage is projected to reach a workforce need of nearly 40,000 employees by 2030.

The program is overseen by the New York State Education Department is set to go into effect in 2024.

