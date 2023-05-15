Incumbent Republican Philip Strawn announces candidacy for the Binghamton City Council

(The Campaign of Phil Strawn)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Incumbent Philip Strawn announced he is running for Binghamton City Council’s Sixth District.

Strawn said his main goal is to continue to help the community as much as he can. He said through his last four years as a councilman of the sixth district, he has made it his priority to improve issues the city faces. He said this includes public safety, taxes and city code issues.

Strawn said although there many challenges he faced due to the pandemic, he believes the city council has navigated through it smoothly.

“Now that I have a proven record, I think I’ve done well for this community and for the southside,” Strawn said. “[I’m] trying to stand up for the values and things that most of our constituents want. And I think there’s more to do so I think I can continue what we’ve started.”

Strawn is a Republican. He said he is confident in having the support of the community.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
Search warrant leads to police seizing methamphetamine
Cocaine found in stolen vehicle
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’
Newark Valley twins named High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Latest News

A Democratic senator has introduced a bill to stop so-called “judge shopping” in the federal...
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’
Democrat Kinya Middleton announces campaign for Binghamton City Council
Brian Nayor announces campaign for Binghamton City Council’s District 4