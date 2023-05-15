Incumbent Republican Philip Strawn announces candidacy for the Binghamton City Council

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Incumbent Philip Strawn announced he is running for Binghamton City Council’s Sixth District.

Strawn said his main goal is to continue to help the community as much as he can. He said through his last four years as a councilman of the sixth district, he has made it his priority to improve issues the city faces. He said this includes public safety, taxes and city code issues.

Strawn said although there many challenges he faced due to the pandemic, he believes the city council has navigated through it smoothly.

“Now that I have a proven record, I think I’ve done well for this community and for the southside,” Strawn said. “[I’m] trying to stand up for the values and things that most of our constituents want. And I think there’s more to do so I think I can continue what we’ve started.”

Strawn is a Republican. He said he is confident in having the support of the community.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

