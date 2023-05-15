Meet ‘Ruby’ the Rumble Pony

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies revealed the name of it’s new mascot on Mother’s Day. Her name is Ruby and she is Rowdy’s “bestie.”

Ruby said her favorite place to be is the ballpark and its important for everyone to be kind to each other. She also enjoys interacting with the fans.

To get tickets for Binghamton Rumble Ponies games, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.