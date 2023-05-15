Meet ‘Ruby’ the Rumble Pony

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies revealed the name of it’s new mascot on Mother’s Day. Her name is Ruby and she is Rowdy’s “bestie.”

Ruby said her favorite place to be is the ballpark and its important for everyone to be kind to each other. She also enjoys interacting with the fans.

To get tickets for Binghamton Rumble Ponies games, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
Search warrant leads to police seizing methamphetamine
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’
Newark Valley twins named High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

Flash Back Fridays: The Danielle House
Thomas McDonough: Teaching for 20 years
Thomas McDonough: Teaching for 22 years
Thomas McDonough: Teaching for 22 years
Teacher Appreciation Week: Tessa Pozzi-Morgan
Teacher Appreciation Week: Tessa Pozzi-Morgan