More Dry Weather

Frost Advisory for the entire area, excluding southern Wayne County, until 8 AM.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 66 (64-70) Wind W 10-15 mph

High pressure gives us sunshine and seasonable temperatures Monday. Clear and cool tonight

with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

After early sunshine, a cold front moving in from the north will give us clouds and some evening showers

Tuesday. Some showers will continue Tuesday night. Cooler weather for Wednesday on the back of the front

with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be some frost Wednesday night with lows in the 20s

and 30s.

Temperatures closer to average for the remainder of the forecast. We get some sunshine Thursday and Friday

but with a cold front/low coming through, we’ll have clouds and showers Saturday and Sunday.

