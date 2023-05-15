More Dry Weather

Cold temperatures at night
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frost Advisory for the entire area, excluding southern Wayne County, until 8 AM.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY: Sunny. High 66 (64-70) Wind W 10-15 mph

High pressure gives us sunshine and seasonable temperatures Monday. Clear and cool tonight

with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

After early sunshine, a cold front moving in from the north will give us clouds and some evening showers

Tuesday. Some showers will continue Tuesday night. Cooler weather for Wednesday on the back of the front

with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be some frost Wednesday night with lows in the 20s

and 30s.

Temperatures closer to average for the remainder of the forecast. We get some sunshine Thursday and Friday

but with a cold front/low coming through, we’ll have clouds and showers Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
Search warrant leads to police seizing methamphetamine
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’
Newark Valley twins named High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian
Fire on 205 Badger Ave.
Fire on Badger Avenue in Endicott
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

Several chances of frost, too
Several chances of frost this week
Several chances of frost, too
Several chances of frost this week
wbng
Cooler for Mother’s Day
Little chance of rain next 7 days
More dry weather this weekend