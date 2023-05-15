More Dry Weather
Cold temperatures at night
Frost Advisory for the entire area, excluding southern Wayne County, until 8 AM.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 66 (64-70) Wind W 10-15 mph
High pressure gives us sunshine and seasonable temperatures Monday. Clear and cool tonight
with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.
After early sunshine, a cold front moving in from the north will give us clouds and some evening showers
Tuesday. Some showers will continue Tuesday night. Cooler weather for Wednesday on the back of the front
with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be some frost Wednesday night with lows in the 20s
and 30s.
Temperatures closer to average for the remainder of the forecast. We get some sunshine Thursday and Friday
but with a cold front/low coming through, we’ll have clouds and showers Saturday and Sunday.
