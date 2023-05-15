Tioga State Bank speaks on ‘Teacher Appreciation Month’

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- With “Teacher Appreciation Month” being in May, Around the Tiers began accepting nominations from students on who they believed to be their favorite teacher.

All last week, Around the Tiers and 12 News featured five teachers whose exemplary work gained them a spot as one of the Teachers of the Week. Around the Tiers and 12 News would like to thank everyone who nominated a teacher and all teachers for their daily commitment and dedication to student achievements.

On Monday, Tioga State Bank, the sponsor of Teacher Appreciation Week, joined Around the Tiers, to talk about its involvement in Teacher Appreciation Week and its appreciation of educators around the Southern Tier.

To see all the teachers who were nominated, follow this link.

