Vestal Parks Day

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- As part of the Town of Vestal’s bicentennial celebration, take some time on May 20 to enjoy a fun-filled day at one the town’s recreational areas.

The events will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can choose between disc golf, hiking, pickle ball and geocaching. Or you can hang out at Arnold Park and listen to live music while grabbing a bite to eat.

Gift bags will be available for the first 200 guests.

All events are free and open to the public.

