Woman sentenced for setting apartment on fire

May. 15, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a Binghamton woman has been sentenced for pleading guilty to arson in the third degree.

The district attorney’s office said Christine S. Holton, 42, will serve three to six years behind bars.

Holton admitted that she intentionally set a fire inside at 5 Edwards St. in Binghamton after a dispute with another tenant. The Binghamton Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire which was contained to one room.

The district attorney’s office noted that there were no injuries and the structure was saved and that Holton has a prior felony conviction for grand larceny in the fourth degree.

“Defendant Holton, a repeat offender, put the lives of other tenants and firefighters at risk, and therefore a State prison sentence is appropriate,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police and Binghamton Fire Department investigators.

