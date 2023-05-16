American Civic Association: Community support will be crucial if State of Emergency is lifted

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Last week, Broome County declared a State of Emergency regarding the potential relocation of asylum seekers from New York City to Broome County. This declaration is set to last for 30 days or until it’s rescinded by a subsequent order.

Monday Executive Director for the American Civic Association Hussein Adams said if the state of emergency is lifted after thirty days, the organization is preparing to see what necessary steps will need to be taken in order to assist the potential migrants.

He said as of now there is no information on migrants relocating to Broome County, but if that changes, he believes community support will be crucial.

" If were called out of the state of emergency and we have to respond in some kind of way I think community members coming together and being able to provide some resources for these people I think that would be instrumental and helpful,” said Hussein Adams

He said they will continue to follow their mission of providing assistance to all immigrants in need.

