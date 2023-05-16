Binghamton Rumble Ponies infielder Jose Peroza named Eastern League Player of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies infielder Jose Peroza has been named as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week May 8-14.

During this week, Peroza hit for a .407 average with 12 runs batted in and 3 home runs in 7 games against the Hartford Yard Goats.

This included a 4-4 performance against Hartford that saw him hit 3 home runs and drive in 5 runs this past Tuesday. In his 20 games with the Ponies this season, he has a .307 average with 5 home runs and 20 runs batted in.

Binghamton begins a series against the Fisher Cats in New Hampshire at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

