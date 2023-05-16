Binghamton University students award homeless shelter with $2,500

Emmanuella Justine Pierre
May. 16, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University students awarded the Volunteers of America (VOA) Homeless shelter with a $2,500 check.

Graduating senior at the University Jaden Beck said as part of the Philanthropy & Civic Society class students had the opportunity to learn about giving and the essential role it plays in public service and civic engagement.

She said throughout the year, students practice philanthropy both by raising money and giving it away to local nonprofit organizations as they find ways to help the community and during this past semester, 60 organizations applied for an opportunity to receive funding from the program.

“Professor Campbell did a really great job of providing literature and different sources that helped us to discuss philanthropy and the fact that it’s not the traditional sense of a rich white man being the only donor that is able to give back to the community, so students were able to see what philanthropy in their life looks like,” said Beck.

She said she encourage more students to participate in this program in an effort to improve the life of residents in the area.

