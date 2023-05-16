Binghamton University, UHS team up for $2.6M project

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 15, 2023
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University and UHS have teamed up and have brought a $2.6M MRI scanner to the Southern Tier.

SUNY Distinguished Professor of Psychology David Jentsch said, the MRI scanner is located at the UHS Vestal Campus and representatives for the hospital said this is the first of its kind in the area. He said this venture brings Binghamton University faculty, and other partners together to conduct academic and clinical research in areas such as Computer science, Biomedical Research, and Particularly neurosciences.

“This will bring the latest and advance diagnostic scanning, and imaging to patients and providers at UHS. Before this MRI machine came patients had to travel outside of the area for this advance imaging” said Vice President of Communications and Marketing at UHS, Carrie Davis.

Davis said the scanner will be available to serve the community and conduct path-breaking research this summer.

