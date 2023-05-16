Chenango Forks wrestler Tyler Ferarra commits to Cornell

-
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Chenango Forks wrestler Tyler Ferarra has made it official, committing to wrestle for the Cornell Big Red. The two-time state champion went 33-0 in 2022, his senior season.

Ferrara joins a Big Red program coming off an EIWA Championship, and two individual national champions. When it came to choosing Cornell, Ferrara said it was a no-brainer.

“I think it was a combination of everything. Their wrestling team is second to none, the education there is great, and the community as a whole is great,” said Ferrara. “The team, the coaches, I just loved it all. It felt like home right away. So that made the decision easy. I’m super excited.”

