Chenango Forks wrestler Tyler Ferarra commits to Cornell

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Chenango Forks wrestler Tyler Ferarra has made it official, committing to wrestle for the Cornell Big Red. The two-time state champion went 33-0 in 2022, his senior season.

Ferrara joins a Big Red program coming off an EIWA Championship, and two individual national champions. When it came to choosing Cornell, Ferrara said it was a no-brainer.

“I think it was a combination of everything. Their wrestling team is second to none, the education there is great, and the community as a whole is great,” said Ferrara. “The team, the coaches, I just loved it all. It felt like home right away. So that made the decision easy. I’m super excited.”

