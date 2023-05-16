Former Davis College Campus put up for sale by Adam Weitsman

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The former Davis College Campus in Johnson City is for sale again.

Exit Realty Homeward Bound Realtor John Farrell confirmed that the 13-acre site has been put for sale by Upstate Shredding CEO Adam Weitsman, who purchased the property just a few years ago.

Weitsman had plans to turn the campus into a basketball academy and esports facility. Now, the campus, located at 400 Riverside Dr., is being put up for sale for $6 million. The former college was officially listed on May 11.

The facility was used as New York State-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination site during the height of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.