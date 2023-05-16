GetThere kicks off ‘Deposit Tuesdays’ this week

Binghamton (WBNG) - GetThere, the mobility management program of the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, is expanding its number of programs.

“We work with clients every day who wouldn’t be able to get to their medical appointments otherwise,” said GetThere Assistant Director Maegan Berliner. “I like to think that daily we have an impact on the health of the Southern Tier in that we’re getting people to where they need to go to be healthy and happy.”

Beginning May 16, GetThere will offer Deposit Tuesdays using the van and they have a driver until at least through November. Berliner said it’s possible with a partnership with the Deposit Foundation.

“They paused their transportation program a couple of months ago and we’ve been partners with them for many years,” said Berliner. “We’ve been looking for ways to use the van in rural communities and they had an immediate need. We partnered up, we gave them a call.”

Through the transportation service, 12 Deposit residents every week will have the means to get to their Binghamton medical appointments or to shop. To use the service, a resident must be capable to get in and out of the van without assistance.

“We like to cater towards the older population, but we do have some eligibility criteria,” said Berliner. “I believe that will depend on economic eligibility and transportation eligibility.”

Berliner said there will be a couple of pickup locations in Deposit based on convenience for the 12 passengers. When describing her vision, Berliner would like to continue this as long as they have funding for the program and an existing partnership.

“We’d like to partner with as many community partners as we can to meet as many needs as possible,” she said. “If the Deposit Foundation suddenly has transportation back, we may be able to shift our resources to a different area in need.”

To book transportation for a future Tuesday, call 855-373-4040 to be added to the list. Deposit residents are being asked to call the Friday before the desired Tuesday so the driving arraignments can be ironed out.

