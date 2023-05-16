Maine-Endwell senior Gabe Thompson signs NLI to play Divsion I lacrosse at NJIT

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell senior Gabe Thompson signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday to play Division I lacrosse at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Thompson has been a multi-year starter for Maine-Endwell and a key piece of their offense.

This season he is part of a Spartan team that is going for their third straight Section IV title.

“It definitely means a lot to me. Everyone has helped me get here, my coaches, my teammates, my parents, and my siblings. They helped me get to where I am,” said Thompson.

“Distance was great. The coaches, the environment, everyone down there, even the team, it kind of felt like a second home down there. The first goal of getting there is trying to get into the starting team. After that trying to make the America East and then hopefully get them in their first ever placement in the tournament,” explained Thompson.

Thompson will lead Maine-Endwell as they try and make another run through sectionals later this month.

