Man admits to taking cash from Binghamton store

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Binghamton man for a robbery charge. The district attorney’s office said Nicholas Vail admitted that he forcibly stole from another person.

On Feb. 25, 2023, around 3 p.m., Vail entered the Quality Markets on Vestal Avenue in Binghamton and demanded money from a worker and attempted to take the cash register off the counter.

When the employee prevented Vail from taking it, Vail told him that he had a gun and placed his hand in his pocket. That worker then opened the register and gave Vail money.

Vail fled but was later identified through surveillance video and arrested later that day by officers. No gun was displayed or recovered from the incident.

Vail was previously convicted of burglary in 2019, the office noted. He will be sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison on Aug. 15.

“Broome County has services available for those in need,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “However, felons who threaten and steal from hard-working citizens will receive no sympathy. They’ll receive a State prison bid.”

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case.

