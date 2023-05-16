Mild today!

TUESDAY: Early sunshine with increasing clouds. Evening showers. 0-T” 20% High 74 (70-76)

Wind W becoming NW 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

After early sunshine, a cold front moving in from the north will give us clouds and some evening showers

Tuesday. Some showers will continue Tuesday night. Cooler weather for Wednesday on the back of the front

with highs in the low 50s. 40s are possible. There will be some frost Wednesday night with lows in the 20s

and 30s.

Temperatures closer to average for the remainder of the forecast. We get some sunshine Thursday and Friday

but with a cold front/low coming through, we’ll have clouds and showers Saturday and Sunday.

A return to quiet weather Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.