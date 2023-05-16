Mild today!

A quick shot of chilly air
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Early sunshine with increasing clouds. Evening showers. 0-T” 20% High 74 (70-76)

Wind W becoming NW 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

After early sunshine, a cold front moving in from the north will give us clouds and some evening showers

Tuesday. Some showers will continue Tuesday night. Cooler weather for Wednesday on the back of the front

with highs in the low 50s. 40s are possible. There will be some frost Wednesday night with lows in the 20s

and 30s.

Temperatures closer to average for the remainder of the forecast. We get some sunshine Thursday and Friday

but with a cold front/low coming through, we’ll have clouds and showers Saturday and Sunday.

A return to quiet weather Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocaine found in stolen vehicle
Woman sentenced for setting apartment on fire
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Hochul signs Lupardo’s Clinical Nursing Simulation Bill into law
May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
Search warrant leads to police seizing methamphetamine

Latest News

Frost and freeze concerns
High pressure for midweek with a frost, or freeze, coming again
Frost and freeze concerns
High pressure for midweek with a frost, or freeze, coming again
wbng
More Dry Weather
Several chances of frost, too
Several chances of frost this week