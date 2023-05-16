New smoothie cafe opening soon in Owego

Heather Long cutting watermelon
Heather Long cutting watermelon(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- A sweet addition is in the works to join the Village of Owego’s Front Street downtown. Meloria will have a soft opening on Tuesday, May 16, and will officially open to the public at a later date in June.

At 200 Front St., Owner Heather Long is behind the creation and said she has always wanted to open a cafe like this.

“I just really wanted to do something fun for the community, something everyone would like, kids and adults, and something that was healthy and quick,” said Long.

The cafe’s menu is inspired by the trips Long has taken. The menu features smoothies, salads, pressed juices, power bowls, and even some items you might see at a diner.

“I think that Owego is going to be a new tourist spot for a lot of locals in the area in the Southern Tier,” said Long. “I think that I’ll fill a little bit more of a health niche for people that maybe want ice cream but don’t want the calories behind that.”

Meloria will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 11 search warrant at 11 Edwards Street 1st floor apartment located in Binghamton, NY.
Search warrant leads to police seizing methamphetamine
Cocaine found in stolen vehicle
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’
Newark Valley twins named High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Latest News

Binghamton University, UHS team up for $2.6M project
Migrants at Martha's Vineyard after Governor Ron DeSantis' relocation
American Civic Association: Community support will be crucial if State of Emergency is lifted
The inside of the Getthere van.
GetThere kicks off ‘Deposit Tuesdays’ this week
Woman sentenced for setting apartment on fire