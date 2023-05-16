New smoothie cafe opening soon in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- A sweet addition is in the works to join the Village of Owego’s Front Street downtown. Meloria will have a soft opening on Tuesday, May 16, and will officially open to the public at a later date in June.

At 200 Front St., Owner Heather Long is behind the creation and said she has always wanted to open a cafe like this.

“I just really wanted to do something fun for the community, something everyone would like, kids and adults, and something that was healthy and quick,” said Long.

The cafe’s menu is inspired by the trips Long has taken. The menu features smoothies, salads, pressed juices, power bowls, and even some items you might see at a diner.

“I think that Owego is going to be a new tourist spot for a lot of locals in the area in the Southern Tier,” said Long. “I think that I’ll fill a little bit more of a health niche for people that maybe want ice cream but don’t want the calories behind that.”

Meloria will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

