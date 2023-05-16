Unseasonable cold stopping by for a visit

Tonight: Some clouds early; turning partly cloudy to clear and chilly. Small chance of isolated frost. Low: 34-42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. High: 48-53

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost or freeze likely. Record cold possible. Low: 24-34

Forecast Discussion:

A strong cold front drops through the area tonight and Wednesday will be much cooler. There is a small chance of isolated frost overnight tonight.

High pressure settles in from Canada on Wednesday bringing more sunshine. The only downfall of this? Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning has a high chance of frost and potentially a freeze in some areas. A Freeze Watch is in effect for all counties. Temperature sensitive vegetation may be harmed or killed if protective measures are not taken and temperatures drop as low as expected. Highs will be near 52 with lows in the 20s to low 30s into Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday remain dry and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s. The next chance of rain comes Saturday with the passage of a cold front. The chance of showers is around 60%. By Sunday we’re looking to return back to some sun.

Early next week also looks quiet with sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

