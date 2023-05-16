Waverly High School athletics to join Southern Tier Athletic Conference after 35 years in IAC

By Jackson Neill
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WBNG) - Waverly High School has announced that they are moving to the Southern Tier Athletic Conference after spending 35 years in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

The Wolverines will move starting next school year and will join the Central Division in the STAC.

Waverly will compete against Owego, Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley and Seton Catholic in their division. Then in crossover games they will take on the East Division which is comprised of Oneonta, Norwich, Susquehanna Valley, and Windsor.

This move will allow Waverly, a Class B school, to play against more schools either the same size or larger.

