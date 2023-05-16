Windsor Central School District hosts highest-ranking education officials from Belize

WINDSOR (WBNG) - Tuesday, the Windsor Central School District hosted the highest-ranking education officials from the Nation of Belize for an educational delegation.

Belizean Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science & Technology Louis Zabaneh, Ph.D., Ed.D., said this trip will help them improve the educational outcomes for the children of Belize.

“It’s very important for us to see how education can be applied in such a way that students actually during their time at school have opportunities for practical experiences,” said Zabaneh

He said this visit will help them learn about the district’s programming, with a focus on its career pathways for students, collaborative teacher teams and professional learning opportunities.

Superintendent of the Windsor Central School District Dr. Jason Andrews said Belize is currently going through a transformation within its educational system, instituting a nationwide effort to improve student outcomes called the BESplan.

”Were moving away from the traditional way of doing education where it’s a lot of content-based focus and kids memorizing and regurgitating for exams to where they now have opportunities to apply that knowledge.” said Zabaneh

Andrews said this educational delegation is an opportunity for them to learn from one another with hopes to build a long-lasting partnership.

