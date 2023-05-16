Woman’s body discovered in Susquehanna River

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Susquehanna River.

Police said her body was recovered by officers on May 11 after 8 p.m. The body was discovered around 2 Pennsylvania Ave.

Additional details could not be confirmed. Police said more information will be released once they receive pertinent information from medical professionals.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for further details.

