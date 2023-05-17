Binghamton Southside Sunday’s concert series returns this summer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- They’re looking to bring the community together with monthly family-friendly entertainment. Taking place this summer, there will be a free concert series on the south side of Binghamton.
Producer at Sound Chisel Studio Bob Greaves and Southside Neighborhood Assembly Volunteer Carol Hawley joined Around the Tiers to share details of the event.
