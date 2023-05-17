Binghamton Southside Sunday’s concert series returns this summer

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- They’re looking to bring the community together with monthly family-friendly entertainment. Taking place this summer, there will be a free concert series on the south side of Binghamton.

Producer at Sound Chisel Studio Bob Greaves and Southside Neighborhood Assembly Volunteer Carol Hawley joined Around the Tiers to share details of the event.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body discovered in Susquehanna River
Line of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Photo Date: 05/08/2023
Broome County hotels have been contacted for migrant relocation, sheriff says
Results here: School budget and propositions votes
Man admits to taking cash from Binghamton store
Police respond to reports of shots fired on Binghamton’s west side

Latest News

Lunch with a Veteran
Grace Lutheran Church presents ‘Lunch with a Veteran’
The Power of Gratitude
Live Your Best Life: Focusing on gratitude
Financial Tip -- May 17
Financial Tip: Your updated 401(k) after Secure 2.0
Live Your Best Life: Focusing on gratitude
Live Your Best Life: Focusing on gratitude