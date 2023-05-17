Experts says its best to protect your plants in case of springtime frost

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest times in spring. It’s when people go out to buy gardening tools such as baskets, hods and shovels.

During early spring, there is a risk of frost that could destroy your plants or vegetables. It’s good to take precautions to keep your plants and vegetables safe from morning frost.

Nursery Manager at Tioga Gardens Casey Kuhlman said in the case of a frost, the easiest thing to do is move the plants inside or into a garage for the night if possible.

Kuhlman recommends you use frost cloths, to prevent the frost from settling on your plants and reflect the sunlight in the morning. If you don’t have a cloth at home, you can substitute for a bedsheet, Kuhlman noted.

It is recommended you keep the protective covering on your plants and vegetables until the temperatures rise the next day.

A general rule of thumb is to keep an eye on the forecast to see if the temperature will be below 36 degrees.

